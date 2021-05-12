The first powerful trailer for Pink’s new documentary All I Know So Far is here

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Pink’s upcoming documentary, and it’s a tear-jerker.

Directed and produced by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, All I Know So Far will follow the pop icon as she embarks on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which became the second highest-grossing tour of all time by a female artist.

According to a synopsis, the film “welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer,” and mixes footage from “the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material.”

To coincide with All I Know So Far, Pink released a single of the same name in which she imparts some wisdom to her nine-year-old daughter, Cover Me in Sunshine hit-maker Willow Sage Hart.

It’s classic Pink and a gorgeous addition to her already-iconic discography.

In the cinematic video, which we hailed as Pink’s best video (so far), the entertainer tells the story of her life, from her rebellious childhood to the trials and tribulations in her marriage to motocross racer Carey Hart.

Featuring guest spots from Ugly Betty’s Judith Light and Cher (the Cher!), the Dave Meyers-directed video references several eras throughout Pink’s legendary career, from Can’t Take Me Home to M!ssundaztood and Funhouse.

Upon release, the track topped the iTunes charts in several countries worldwide, including the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

All I Know So Far will be included on Pink’s first ever live album, All I Know So Far: Setlist. It will feature live versions of various chart-topping hits from the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, as well as some fan-favourite covers.

The album will be released on iTunes and streaming services on 21 May, the same day the documentary drops on Prime Video – watch the trailer below.