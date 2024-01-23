From Barbie to Rustin, the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards feature several queer (and queer-adjacent) films from over the past year. As per, there are some major snubs.

The nominations were announced on 23 January by Joker star Zazie Beetz and The Boys lead actor Jack Quaid. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on 10 March.

As expected, the cultural phenomenon of ‘Barbenheimer’ – consisting of blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer – proved to be a favourite with the Academy, respectively earning eight and 13 nominations each.

There are a few surprises, however, with Ryan Gosling earning a nod for Best Supporting Actor while Barbie’s lead actress and director, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, were snubbed. (The movie’s feminist message was lost on some, huh?)

Excitingly, Ugly Betty icon America Ferrera has received her first-ever nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. As Gloria, the character memorably delivers a powerful monologue about the various injustices faced by women in a male-dominated world.

Billie Eilish’s existential, chart-topping ballad ‘What Was I Made For?’ is up for Best Original Song, as well as ‘I’m Just Ken’, performed by Gosling. Although it was nominated for the Golden Globe, Dua Lipa missed out with Barbie’s lead single ‘Dance the Night’.

The two other major contenders are Poor Things with 11 nominations – including Best Actress for Emma Stone – and Martin Scorsese’s Western drama Killers of the Flower Moon with ten.

For his celebrated performance as Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s biopic, Euphoria star Colmon Domingo is a first-time nominee for Actor in a Leading Role, where he faces stiff competition from Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright.

Annette Bening has received her fourth Oscar nomination for Best Leading Actress (and fifth overall) for her portrayal of lesbian long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in Nyad, while her co-star Jodie Foster is up for Best Supporting Actress.

The Color Purple received a sole nomination for Best Supporting Actress (Danielle Brooks).

The lauded musical drama, the second adaptation of Alice Walker’s beloved novel of the same name, was praised for being a more faithful adaptation by depicting the queer romance between Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson’s characters, Ceile and Shug. Neither actress earned a nomination.

The remainder of the nominations were pretty expected, although we were hoping Trace Lysette would sneak in for her career-defining performance in Monica. Also starring Patricia Clarkson and Emily Browning, the drama follows the titular character, a trans woman, as she returns home to care for her dying mother.

Kokomo City, Lena Waithe’s documentary exploring Black trans women and their experiences as sex workers in New York and Georgia, also lost out on ‘Best Documentary Feature’.

Despite being one of the most acclaimed films of the past year, All of Us Strangers was entirely ignored – including Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s performances – as was Emerald Fennell’s homoerotic thriller Saltburn.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffery Wright – American Fiction

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December – Samy Burch

Past Lives – Celine Song

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Music (Original Song)

‘The Fire Inside’ – Flamin’ Hot

‘I’m Just Ken’ – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

‘It Never Went Away’ – American Symphony

‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’ – Killers of the Flower Moon

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop