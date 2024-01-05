Seriously, why is Gay Twitter so Saltburn-pilled?

Fennell never labels Oliver’s sexuality, though some Twitter wags have branded him a “chaotic bisexual”. Keoghan’s character has sexual encounters with Felix’s sad sister Venetia (Alison Oliver) and cutting cousin Farleigh (Archie Madekwe) – so far, so bi. Later, he marries then murders Felix’s vulnerable mother Elsbeth (Rosamund Pike) as his masterplan’s coup de grace: when she dies, Saltburn will finally be his. Still, because Oliver seems to view sex more as a psychological weapon than an act of pleasure, it’s unclear whether he actually fancies anyone but Felix. Even that attraction feels unclear because Oliver contradicts himself in a parting voiceover. “I wasn’t in love with him, though everyone thought I was,” he tells us. “I loved him, I loved him, I loved him. But was I in love with him?”

Whatever you make of Oliver’s sexually ambiguous but abominable behaviour, his journey definitely has a queer-coded edge. He is totally fixated on someone unattainable. He reinvents himself in order to be accepted – well, tolerated – in a world where he doesn’t belong. He does the Pet Shop Boys at karaoke. OK, that last one only happens because Farleigh, cruelly, wants to hear Oliver sing “I love you, you pay my rent” in front of the people putting him up. But in a way, it highlights the main reason Saltburn is being embraced by many LGBTQIA+ viewers: it’s unafraid to look camp right in the eye, then do something unhinged. Really, no film with a Cheeky Girls song on its soundtrack should also have a scene where the main character humps a grave. But Saltburn does and somehow pulls it off.