Octavia Spencer opens up about producing the HIV/AIDS documentary Right to Try

Legendary actress Octavia Spencer opened up about producing the emotional new documentary Right to Try.

Since the early 80’s the HIV/AIDS epidemic has impacted millions of people throughout the world.

Even though there are treatments like PreP and the recently FDA approved first-ever injectable prevention drug – a cure has yet to be discovered.

The new documentary Right to Try follows activist Jeffrey Drew – who is HIV positive – as he fights for more research to find a cure. Drew also discusses his own experience participating in an experimental medical trial.

The inspirational story caught the eye of Spencer who signed on to produce the film for a larger audience.

The Oscar winner has since opened up about the importance of the film during an interview with Out Magazine.

When asked how she stumbled upon the heartwrenching project, Spencer said she read about it in “an amazing” story from Mark Malkin in Variety.

“I got with my team over at my company, Brian Clisham, Stephanie Kluft, and we all agreed that we needed to see it. It was such a compelling article, and intriguing, and we just thought, ‘Well, I want to see this,’” she explained.

“When we saw it, we loved it, but we felt like it needed a little work and changing the narrative so that it was a little more cohesive.”