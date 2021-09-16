Octavia Spencer has issued an apology to Britney Spears for her prenup joke.

Last week, Britney announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, who she met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party.

The comments section was flooded with support from various stars and friends of Britney, including Spencer, who went viral with the following comment: “Make him sign a prenup.”

The Oscar-winning actress, who is no stranger to viral fame thanks to her critically-acclaimed performance in horror film Ma (2019), has now apologised for any misunderstanding.

“Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” the star told her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

“My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love.”

Asghari assured Spencer that her comment didn’t upset him or his upcoming bride as he responded: “You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.”

Hours after Britney announced their engagement, Asghari also wrote on his Instagram Story: “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup!

“Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”