Octavia Spencer has issued an apology to Britney Spears for her prenup joke.
Last week, Britney announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, who she met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party.
The comments section was flooded with support from various stars and friends of Britney, including Spencer, who went viral with the following comment: “Make him sign a prenup.”
The Oscar-winning actress, who is no stranger to viral fame thanks to her critically-acclaimed performance in horror film Ma (2019), has now apologised for any misunderstanding.
“Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” the star told her 1.4 million Instagram followers.
“My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love.”
Asghari assured Spencer that her comment didn’t upset him or his upcoming bride as he responded: “You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.”
Hours after Britney announced their engagement, Asghari also wrote on his Instagram Story: “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup!
“Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”
Britney and Sam’s engagement came after Jamie Spears filed a petition at a Los Angeles court to finally bring an end to the pop icon’s 13-year long conservatorship.
The documents were submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court on 7 September and will give Britney the chance to “seriously consider” whether or not the arrangement is necessary.
Britney’s conservatorship has seen most parts of her life controlled for well over a decade and she has attempted to have her father removed from it twice over the last two years.
She has even refused to perform if he remains and publicly spoke out about her situation for the first time earlier this year as the Free Britney movement gained momentum.
Her father’s court filings were made just two months after Britney gave a bombshell testimony to Judge Brenda Penny at court, demanding that the conservatorship be brought to an end so she can have her life back.
The Toxic star even revealed that she wants to file charges against her 69-year-old father, who is a recovering alcoholic, for “conservatorship abuse,” adding that she has been the victim of his “cruelty” for far too long.
Britney claimed that he “loved” to see her suffer as he used his power to control her, explaining that it is her “wish and dream” to finally be free from the legal restrictions.
The documents say that Britney’s situation has changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist”.
Visit here for more information on Britney’s conservatorship.