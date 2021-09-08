Britney Spears’ father files to end conservatorship after 13 years

Jamie Spears has filed a petition at a Los Angeles court to bring an end to Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship.

The documents were submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court on 7 September and will give Britney the chance to “seriously consider” whether or not the arrangement is necessary.

Britney’s conservatorship has seen most parts of her life controlled for well over a decade and she has attempted to have her father removed from it twice over the last two years.

She has even refused to perform if he remains and publicly spoke out about her situation for the first time earlier this year as the Free Britney movement gained momentum.

Her father’s court filings were made just two months after Britney gave a bombshell testimony to Judge Brenda Penny at court, demanding that the conservatorship be brought to an end so she can have her life back.

The Toxic star even revealed that she wants to file charges against her 69-year-old father, who is a recovering alcoholic, for “conservatorship abuse,” adding that she has been the victim of his “cruelty” for far too long.

Britney claimed that he “loved” to see her suffer as he used his power to control her, explaining that it is her “wish and dream” to finally be free from the legal restrictions.

The documents say that Britney’s situation has changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist”.

“She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy,” the documents also state. “She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight.”

“She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”