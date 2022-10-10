Niecy Nash breaks silence over her sexuality: “I’m a Jess-sexual”

The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash has opened up about her sexuality in a new interview.

Back in 2020, the Emmy-winning comedian announced her marriage to singer-songwriter Jessica Betts on social media.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared a stunning photo from the wedding with the caption “Mrs Carol Denise Betts,” and hashtag #LoveWins (Carol Denise is Nash’s birth name).

While the Scream Queens star has remained an open book regarding her beautiful marriage, some fans have wondered what she identifies as within the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

In a recent interview on The Tamron Hall Show, Nash opened up about her identity and revealed that one of her daughters helped educate her about the different sexualities.

“My daughter was like, ‘How do you identify? I said, ‘Huh?’ and she said, ‘How do you identify?’ and I said, ‘Black and your mama,'” she explained.

“She was like, ‘No, you got to know mom,’ so she made me watch a show about all the labels and all the names, and after it was over, my head was spinning.”

Nash went on to say that after watching the aforementioned video, she was “more confused”, – which resulted in her adopting a unique label.

“If I have to coin it in the moment, I’d say, I’m a Jess-sexual.’ I’ve never looked at anyone, male or female, and seen them the way I see her. But right now, I’m happy. I said, ‘write that down,'” she explained.

Nash’s recent comments come a few months after she echoed similar sentiments within her historic cover story for Essence Magazine with Betts.

“The least of my attraction is gender. What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica’s soul,” Nash explained.

“She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine going through life without it.”

Check out Nash and Betts’ interview here or below.