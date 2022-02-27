Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts make herstory as the first LGBTQ+ couple to cover Essence

Actor Niecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts have made LGBTQ+ history with their latest Essence magazine feature.

On 24 February, the two stars became the first queer couple to grace the cover of the longstanding publication.

Taking to Instagram, the Emmy award-winning talent expressed her excitement over the monumental achievement.

“Making H E R S T O R Y. Thank you, Essence for choosing The Betts as your first same-sex couple to cover your magazine,” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, the Claws star opened up about their goal to normalise “loving who you love out loud.”

“We hope you find your voice and stand in your truth…. knowing that you were designed by the creator -who makes no mistakes! Your beauty and your superpower is that you are uniquely YOU,” she said.

In the lengthy interview feature, the duo gave further insight into the beginnings of their romantic love story.

“The least of my attraction is gender. What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica’s soul,” Nash explained.

“She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine going through life without it.”

THe 52-year-old also discussed their “extreme” compatibility and described their connection as “natural.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

“Sometimes you can be attracted to somebody but don’t have a lot in common,” she said. “But we have such natural compatibility that we can be around each other, work together and hang out all day.”

“And not get tired of each other,” Betts added.

Toward the end of the piece, Nash was asked if she knew what she was doing during her first sexual encounter with her wife.

“I didn’t. But I was with somebody who did,” she exclaimed. “Jessica, tell Demetria about your better half. Is she a quick learner?”

To which Betts responded: “Very quick.”

Since the release of the couple’s cover story, fans have taken to social media to praise the duo and publication for its landmark issue.

“Find someone who looks at you the way Jessica Betts looks at Niecy Nash,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “Take a moment in all the madness to celebrate the beauty of this.”

Back in 2020, Nash and Betts tied the knot with a private and intimate ceremony.

Shortly after their nuptials, Nash broke the internet when she uploaded a post that featured photos from their wedding.

The couple attracted praise from many of their industry peers, including Chika, Halle Berry, Angelica Ross, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janet Mock, Jordin Sparks, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn, Uzo Aduba, Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Paulson.

Read the couple’s full interview here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)