Netflix drops heartwarming trailer for Queer Eye season 6

The Queer Eye gang is back and better than ever in the new season 6 trailer.

After a nearly two year hiatus, the Fab Five are heading to Texas to change the lives of their new selected heroes.

The trailer opens up with Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Tan France arriving in the Lone Star state with cowboy hats on.

“We’re in Texas, everybody,” Van Ness says.

The teaser then transitions to our new set of heroes that includes a honkey tonk owner, a no-nonsense rancher, a transgender powerlifter and a high school prom committee.

The new batch of episodes will also focus on the ongoing pandemic and the hard-hitting impact it has had on its heroes.

“2020 was a hard year for all of us. It’s been a year of the pandemic [and] so much change,” the Fab Five explain.

“However it’s a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other.”

Of course, like the previous season’s viewers will be treated to heartwarming moments that will surely lead to happy tears.

Queer Eye season six is set to feature 10-episodes and will drop on Netflix on 31 December.