Netflix drops heartwarming trailer for Queer Eye season 6

The Queer Eye gang is back and better than ever in the new season 6 trailer.
After a nearly two year hiatus, the Fab Five are heading to Texas to change the lives of their new selected heroes.
The trailer opens up with Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Tan France arriving in the Lone Star state with cowboy hats on.
“We’re in Texas, everybody,” Van Ness says.
The teaser then transitions to our new set of heroes that includes a honkey tonk owner, a no-nonsense rancher, a transgender powerlifter and a high school prom committee.
The new batch of episodes will also focus on the ongoing pandemic and the hard-hitting impact it has had on its heroes.
“2020 was a hard year for all of us. It’s been a year of the pandemic [and] so much change,” the Fab Five explain.
“However it’s a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other.”
Of course, like the previous season’s viewers will be treated to heartwarming moments that will surely lead to happy tears.
Queer Eye season six is set to feature 10-episodes and will drop on Netflix on 31 December.
View this post on Instagram
Alongside the new set of episodes, the streaming service has also announced plans on expanding Queer Eye internationally.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Queer Eye: Germany will be making its way to Netflix with an all-new Fab Five.
According to a report from Deadline, the series will be headed by beauty guru David Jokobs, nutrition and health expert Aljosha Muttardi, work/life coach Leni Bolt, and fashion expert Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke.
A Brazilian iteration is also set to premiere on the platform and will feature Yohan (beauty expert), Luca (culture expert), Gusto (design expert), Fred (well-being expert), and Rica (style expert) as the series’ Fab Five.
Since debuting in 2018, Queer Eye’s first five seasons – and the Japan special – have received universal acclaim from critics.
The series has won seven Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Picture Editing and two for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.
The series has also received two nominations for Outstanding Reality Program at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning one.
Check out the full trailer for the highly anticipated season here or below.