Netflix announces new Queer Eye: Germany spinoff

It looks like a new Fab Five is on its way to Netflix in the upcoming Queer Eye: Germany series.

Over the last few years, the reboot of Queer Eye has won the hearts of viewers all over the world.

Now the popular streamer is expanding the property internationally with Queer Eye: Germany.

According to a report from Deadline, the series will be headed by a brand new Fab 5 that includes: beauty guru David Jokobs, nutrition and health expert Aljosha Muttardi, work/life coach Leni Bolt and fashion expert Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke.

The streamer also gave subscribers a teaser trailer for the series that featured the beloved US Fab 5.

In the clip, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness are discussing the series via text.

“Everyone I have something crazy to tell you,” Karamo wrote.

Antoni followed up the statement by asking if “all the rumours are true?”

After a few GIFs and emojis, Karamo finally revealed that Germany would be getting their own iteration of the series.

“Germany is doing Queer Eye and with their very own Fab Five,” Karamo texted.

After expressing their excitement for the series, the new fivesome are then added into the Whatsapp group chat.