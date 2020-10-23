Miley Cyrus announces release date for seventh studio album Plastic Hearts

Miley Cyrus has revealed the artwork, title and release date for her highly-anticipated seventh album.

Plastic Hearts, the star’s first full-length collection since 2017’s Younger Now, will be available 27 November.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cyrus explained the process behind the album and how her experiences over the past few years have influenced its direction.

“If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level,” she told fans. “I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life.

“But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

The star said the loss of her home in the California wildfires was a “favour” because it “destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself,” adding: “I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

“Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time,” she continued. “But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.

“If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts.”

The album will include Cyrus’ critically-acclaimed disco-tinged banger Midnight Sky, which has so far peaked at number one in Scotland and the top 10 in countries such as Ireland, Italy and the UK.

Plastic Hearts will also include collaborations with Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not, I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record,” she told The Edge radio after admitting that one of the new songs sounds like “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together.”

Read Cyrus’ post about the album in full below.