Marvel Comics to celebrate Pride month with new LGBTQ+ anthology series

2021 Pride is going to be one to remember.

In honour of the upcoming Pride month, Marvel comics is set to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with the new anthology series MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1.

The queer-centred special will be bringing it’s LGBTQ+ characters to the forefront and will be headed by LGBTQ+ creators.

Northstar, Mystique, Destiny, Nico Minoru, Karolina Dean, Iceman, and Daken are just some of the superhero characters that will be featured in this massive pride event.

Writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung are also set to make their return to Marvel for a new original Wiccan and Hulking story.

Luciana Vecchio, an artist and contributor to the upcoming series, opened up about the event and its importance stating: “It blew my mind when I learned this special was being put together. Something that not too long ago seemed a wild dream is finally happening!

He continued: “I think this is one of those history-making touchstones for LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel, one of those moments that sets the bar higher and starts a lasting paradigm shift, and I’m just grateful to be lucky enough to be asked to contribute to it.”