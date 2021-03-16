Marvel to introduce gay Captain America who “stands for the oppressed”

A gay version of Captain America will be introduced to Marvel Comics later this year.

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the beloved hero, the comics have announced a brand new limited series, titled The United States of Captain America, which will see Steve Rogers teaming up with previous Captain America’s of the past.

Rogers will embark on a road trip across America with Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker to locate his stolen shield, and along the way, they’ll come across various people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities.

One of these heroes will be Aaron Fischer, who is described as the “Captain America of the Railways – a fearless ten who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.” Marvel said they are “proud to honour Pride Month with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero.”

Fischer’s story will be told in The United States of Captain America #1 from Joshua Trujillo and Jan Bazaldua. In a statement, Trujillo said the character is “inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life.”

“He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes,” he explained. Bazaldua also thanked Trujillo and Editor Alanna Smith for asking them to create Fischer.

“I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society,” they said.

“While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

The United States of Captain America #1 will be released June 2021.

Captain America was memorably portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Chris Evans in Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In the upcoming MCU series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, released on Disney+ this Friday, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will team up with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after being handed the mantle of Captain America in Endgame.

With Sam as the new Captain America, a gay version of the character being introduced in the MCU doesn’t seem too far-fetched now, does it?

You can watch the final trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier here or below.