Manchester Pride and Brighton Pride announce epic 2021 summer return

Pride season is on the horizon hunny!
Since the UK government announced their roadmap to easing restrictions throughout the summer, both Manchester and Brighton Pride organisers have now announced plans for their respective returns.
Last year all in-person pride celebrations in the UK were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter the Manchester Pride organization stated: “We’re delighted to announce our plans to host our world-class Manchester Pride Festival over the August Bank Holiday Weekend 2021”
🌈MANCHESTER PRIDE FESTIVAL 2021!🌈
We’re delighted to announce our plans to host our world-class Manchester Pride Festival over the August Bank Holiday Weekend 2021.
Find out everything you need to know 👉 https://t.co/jkn2ZWZlIg#ManchesterPride2021 pic.twitter.com/xIwOW4JZpK
— Manchester Pride (@ManchesterPride) February 26, 2021
CEO of Manchester Pride, Mark Fletcher showcased his excitement for the upcoming event stating: “Manchester Pride is proud to part of a global Pride movement that celebrates advancements in equality and challenges discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people.
He continued: “As both a charity and organisers one of the UK’s largest Pride festivals, we had to fight for our survival throughout 2020.”
Brighton Pride organizers have also announced the return of the popular festival.
“Following the news of the UK Government’s roadmap for the lifting of social distancing rules on 21st June, we are thrilled to announce that the planned 30th-anniversary celebration for Brighton & Hove Pride will now go ahead on 6th-8th August 2021,” said an online statement.
Spring is on its way!
Following the news of the UK Government’s roadmap for the lifting of social distancing rules on 21st June, we are thrilled to announce that our planned 30th anniversary celebrations will now go ahead on 6th–8th August 2021.
Read more:https://t.co/it3bFKBCIF pic.twitter.com/GaTIFeOFPX
— Brighton & Hove Pride (@PrideBrighton) February 26, 2021
Officials have urged potential attendees to grab their tickets early, as the event may enforce limited attendance due to possible government regulations.
“Pride is a hugely important event for our City and community groups and we are regularly reviewing our planning by working with strategic partners and Brighton Hove City Council and following government guidelines, so if you plan to attend Pride this year we advise early booking as demand is already high and we may need to limit or amend capacities,” the statement said.
The organisers also stated that the tickets sold for the 2020 festival will roll over to this year’s event.
We’re counting down the days till August 2021!