Manchester Pride and Brighton Pride announce epic 2021 summer return

Pride season is on the horizon hunny!

Since the UK government announced their roadmap to easing restrictions throughout the summer, both Manchester and Brighton Pride organisers have now announced plans for their respective returns.

Last year all in-person pride celebrations in the UK were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter the Manchester Pride organization stated: “We’re delighted to announce our plans to host our world-class Manchester Pride Festival over the August Bank Holiday Weekend 2021”

🌈MANCHESTER PRIDE FESTIVAL 2021!🌈 We’re delighted to announce our plans to host our world-class Manchester Pride Festival over the August Bank Holiday Weekend 2021. Find out everything you need to know 👉 https://t.co/jkn2ZWZlIg#ManchesterPride2021 pic.twitter.com/xIwOW4JZpK — Manchester Pride (@ManchesterPride) February 26, 2021

CEO of Manchester Pride, Mark Fletcher showcased his excitement for the upcoming event stating: “Manchester Pride is proud to part of a global Pride movement that celebrates advancements in equality and challenges discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people.

He continued: “As both a charity and organisers one of the UK’s largest Pride festivals, we had to fight for our survival throughout 2020.”