Pride In London moves to September for 2021 event

Pride In London organisers have confirmed that this year’s event will go ahead.
The UK’s largest free Pride celebration was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, and it was looking uncertain as to whether it could return this year in its usual June/July weekend slot.
Now that the UK Government has laid out its roadmap to easing restrictions throughout the summer, organisers have confirmed that an event will take place on 11 September.
“We’re delighted to announce that Pride in London will take place on the weekend of the 11 September. Now we have the roadmap from the Government, we’re working closely with the Mayor’s office, Westminster City Council and other key bodies in London to finalise what our plans will look like,” said Michael Salter-Church MBE and Alison Camps, Co-Chairs of Pride in London.
“We’ll be announcing further details of the event, including what format it will take and how to participate or volunteer, in due course. We will continue to monitor and adhere to the necessary health guidance.
“Naturally we can’t wait to bring all of our wonderful communities together again and stand with them to champion LGBT+ rights across the capital and beyond.
“In addition to the plans for September, we’re working on a way to appropriately mark Pride’s traditional anniversary in the summer.
“In the meantime, our communities have their final chance today to complete our short consultation survey and let us know what they’d like to see from Pride in London this year.”
Further details regarding the scale and outline of the event will be announced in due course.
Other major Pride events in the UK have also announced their return for this summer too.
Celebrations for Brighton Pride will take place on 7-8 August.
Manchester Pride have confirmed they will go ahead with their event across the weekend 27-30 August.
Birmingham Pride, meanwhile, will take place at the later date of 25 September.
To have your say on what you’d like to see at Pride In London this year, you can fill out their survey here.