Pride In London moves to September for 2021 event

Pride In London organisers have confirmed that this year’s event will go ahead.

The UK’s largest free Pride celebration was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, and it was looking uncertain as to whether it could return this year in its usual June/July weekend slot.

Now that the UK Government has laid out its roadmap to easing restrictions throughout the summer, organisers have confirmed that an event will take place on 11 September.

“We’re delighted to announce that Pride in London will take place on the weekend of the 11 September. Now we have the roadmap from the Government, we’re working closely with the Mayor’s office, Westminster City Council and other key bodies in London to finalise what our plans will look like,” said Michael Salter-Church MBE and Alison Camps, Co-Chairs of Pride in London.

“We’ll be announcing further details of the event, including what format it will take and how to participate or volunteer, in due course. We will continue to monitor and adhere to the necessary health guidance.

“Naturally we can’t wait to bring all of our wonderful communities together again and stand with them to champion LGBT+ rights across the capital and beyond.