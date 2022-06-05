Lynda Carter effortlessly shut down homophobe who said Wonder Woman isn’t a “superhero for gays”

Legendary actress Lynda Carter shut down social media trolls after she celebrated Pride Month with Wonder Woman artwork.

For over four decades, Carter has been classified as a cultural icon by both superhero fans and the LGBTQ+ community.

From her unforgettable role as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the titular 70s TV series to her appearance in CW’s Supergirl and Disney’s Sky High, the iconic actress has made a massive mark in pop culture.

Alongside her beloved acting roles over the years, Carter has also been a dedicated supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

To celebrate the start of Pride Month, the Wonder Woman 2 actress took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans.”

Alongside her caption, she uploaded a drawing of Wonder Woman smiling in front of a rainbow backdrop.

While the majority of her followers praised the LGBTQ+ inclusive post, homophobes also found their way to the tweet to spew their bigotry.

One user wrote, “Wonder Woman IS NOT A SUPER HERO FOR GAYS”, to which Carter replied, “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!”

Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans 🏳️‍🌈 Art by Paulina Ganucheau for @DCComics ✨ pic.twitter.com/zpPKELsQkp — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

In an additional tweet, the legendary actress continued to fight for the LGBTQ+ community, stating: “I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention.”

She added: “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

After Carter’s effortless shutdown, the small-minded Twitter user replied to her tweets, doubling down on their statement.

“Why did you use Wonder Woman to promote gays, lesbians [and bisexuals?] My whole life you were my hero! What a disappointment you are,” they wrote.

In one final tweet towards the homophobic troll, Carter wrote: “Love seeing all the love from LGBTQ+ fans today! Now, here’s one I call the ‘ready to fight your homophobic relatives.”

This isn’t the first time she put anti-LGBTQ+ people in their place.

Back in December, Carter slammed Harry Potter author JK Rowling for her harmful tweets relating to trans women inmates.

“You don’t have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities,” Carter wrote. “Life is just too short. I can’t imagine how it makes any sense to use one’s fame and resources to put others down.”

All hail our Wonder Woman Lynda Carter.

I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022