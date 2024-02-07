There’s trouble in store for Wilmon in the first official trailer for Young Royals season three.

The third – and final – season of the beloved Swedish teen drama will focus on the consequences of Wilhelm’s (Edvin Ryding) speech to the press, where he finally admitted that it was him in the leaked video with Simon (Omar Rudberg).

In the drama-filled trailer, Wilhelm expresses his desire to have a “somewhat normal life again”, with Simon questioning whether he’s equipped to deal with the Royal Family’s regressive values. “I’ve seen how [the monarchy] makes you feel,” he says.

After an unknown voice reveals that there’s “an increased threat level against the Crown Prince”, the trailer shows Simon conflicted with the status of his and Wilhelm’s romance as he laments: “I always try to be there for him, but whatever I do, it turns out wrong. Love shouldn’t be this difficult.”

Additional scenes include Wilhelm in a physical altercation with his second cousin August (Malte Gårdinger) and a Hillerska official telling the students that the school “could have to close down, effective immediately”.

The official synopsis for season three reads: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

Additional cast members set to return include Frida Argento as Sara, Nikita Uggla as Felice, Pernilla August as Queen Kristina, Magnus Roosmann as Duke Ludvig and Carmen Gloria Pérez as Linda.

The first five episodes drop 11 March with the series finale airing a week later on 18 March.

Young Royals has become one of Netflix’s most championed – and streamed – series since its 2021 debut, cracking the top 10 of various English-language countries around the world.

The third and final season was confirmed in December 2022, with head writer and co-writer Lisa Ambjörn telling fans that she’s “always imagined” the teen drama would be “told in three parts”.

Ambjörn continued to explain that the ending of Young Royals has been “clear to me from the start” and that she’s “thankful and honoured” to finish the series as she originally intended.

Visit here for everything we know so far about the third and final season of Young Royals and watch the official season three trailer below.