Lizzo claps back at Kanye West after he comments on her weight

Lizzo made a defiant statement about her weight just a day after Kanye West publicly commented on it.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on 7 October, he told the show’s host that the media’s “demonic” publicity of obesity is part of a wider effort to speed up the “genocide of the Black race.”

Referring to Lizzo as his “good friend,” Kanye added: “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots…on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

During her show in Toronto a day later, the Juice singer appeared to clap back at the comments.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherfucking name in their motherfucking mouth for no motherfucking reason,” she said to the crowd. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

She proceeded to joke that she should move to Canada and asked if there was anyone in the audience that she could “marry for citizenship”.

Lizzo’s ‘The Special Tour’ runs until March 2023.