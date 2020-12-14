Little Mix confirm Jesy Nelson has decided to leave the group

Little Mix have announced that they are to continue as a trio following Jesy Nelson’s decision to leave the group.

In a statement, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock said they are “sad” to see Jesy depart from the group, but are fully supportive of her decision.

It comes as Little Mix continue to promote their sixth studio album Confetti and plan to embark on a headline tour next summer.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” a statement reads.

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.”

In a statement on her own social media, Jesy said that being in the band has “taken a toll on [her] mental health,” which informed her decision to leave.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process,” she said.