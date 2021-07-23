Listen to KWAYE’s soulful new single Kindness

KWAYE has released a stunning new single as part of his upcoming music project.

The British-Zimbabwean artist has unveiled Kindness as the third taster of his new era; a neo-soul number with flourishes of horns and smooth vocals.

“Kindness has got many meanings,” KWAYE recently told GAY TIMES. “The overall idea is that simple thing that, I think in this day and age, we as human beings tend to stray away from… humans can be so quick to judge, but also be so quick to be sceptical of any kind gestures in public. I make a habit of if I’ve got something nice to say, I’ll say it to a perfect stranger.”

“I can find that cheesy and I do find myself going, ‘Wow Kwaye, are you really that person?!’” he added. “But I like to give compliments if that’s the honest way that I feel. Kindness [the song] is that.

“Also, in the time that we as the world have experienced over the past two years, I think we’re in need of high vibrations. We are in need of positivity, and Kindness is that too.