Kwaye on rediscovering himself for his transformational new music

“My privacy doesn’t necessarily come from a place of being shy,” Kwaye says down the phone. “It’s more so maybe from a place of not wanting to be misunderstood. I’m very careful with my words when I’m talking in a public setting, or even talking with friends. But when it comes to music, it gives me the freedom through lyrics, melodies, and chord progression to intricately tell a personal story in the most expressive and expansive way possible.” For his forthcoming new project, the British-Zimbabwean artist has leaned into that approach and then some.

It was 2017 when Kwaye first grabbed our attention with his buoyant debut single Cool Kids. It’s the song that caught the ear of an Uber driver a few years previous while Kwaye was studying abroad in Los Angeles. The driver was a former A&R exec who put him in touch with a label head, and shortly after Kwaye found himself signing his first deal. His follow-up singles Little Ones and Sweetest Life became even more popular, amassing millions of streams and gaining him a loyal following. In 2018, a second EP – Love & Affliction – was released, but then by the end of that same year it all went quiet.

Behind the scenes, Kwaye made the decision to take some time to ask himself, “Am I in the right place? Am I on the right trajectory?” He acknowledges that everyone should take a minute to reflect and assess where their life is at in those moments. “It was very important to step back from the journey and really realign myself and ask some hard-hitting questions personally,” Kwaye says. “This is the passion, this is what I’ve chosen, this is what I’ve been blessed to do in terms of telling my story in this way – but is everything in my environment working the best for me right now to tell the story the best I can? I needed to take some time to make sure that all the energy is there, and all the right energy is forming. That was only going to benefit myself and it was only going to benefit the fans, the listeners and the people who are at the receiving end of the music.”

Not only was this time an opportunity for reflection, it resulted in a period of transition for the artist. Kwaye parted ways with his label, making the decision to go independent to gain complete freedom of how he tells his story through his next project. For those of you who have been with Kwaye from the very start of his career, you’ll also know that the sound of the new music and the tone of the narrative has more weight. As Kwaye puts it himself, he went “deep, deep, deep into the core of [himself]” to confront the more challenging thoughts and feelings that had been stowed away. It was a period of rediscovery. “I dove deeper into the core of who I am in this present time, and that involved looking beyond the pleasantries and the good vibes and the amazing extroverted, people-loving energy that I like to put out into the world,” he explains. “It meant looking beyond that into uncomfortable territory.

“It made for an honest discovery, both for myself and for the environment around us,” Kwaye adds. “A lot happened in those two years and I took a step back to really realise that. I would say those were two of the most poignant years in this generation in terms of what happened in the world. There was COVID and lockdown and even the events leading up to that with so many things happening around the globe politically and environmentally, from Australia to Brazil. So I took a step back and then I was charged by going through those unpleasant moments, and kind of figuring out who I am now. How I’ve been affected by certain things. Dealing with trauma going back. The deeper I went into myself, the more connected and empathetic I was to the world around me. It actually shook me out of a writer’s block that I was feeling towards the end of 2019 into 2020.”