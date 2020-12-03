Lily Rabe shares the American Horror Story news we so desperately needed

American Horror Story season 10 started filming yesterday, according to star Lily Rabe.

Like many other productions this year, filming for the next chapter came to a halt due to growing concerns over COVID – meaning 2020 will be the first year without a season of the horror anthology series.

Although creator Ryan Murphy announced that work on the show would resume in October, Rabe – who currently stars alongside Nicole Kidman in The Undoing – has revealed that it starts this week.

Speaking to Digital Spy on Tuesday (1 December), the star said: “We start tomorrow. So I’ll be driving to work at 5.30, I think, tomorrow morning.”

When asked if she can tease anything from the highly-anticipated instalment, she admitted: “I can’t. I know there are things that have already been said that I can just say again, but you already know them.

“And there’s nothing new that I can say. But I think it’s going to be – I know it’s going to be great. I’m really, really excited about it.”

Earlier this year, star Sarah Paulson semi-confirmed the ever-elusive theme in a video with Harpers Bazaar.

After a fan speculated that the theme will explore the long-rumoured “Aliens and Area-51,” trope, which was previously explored in Asylum, Paulson smirked in silence before ‘pleading the fifth’.

“Everyone’s going to think that’s me confirming it,” she said. “I just think it’s possible, how about that? I think that is… possible.” She then turned away from the camera and said she’s “gonna get in so much trouble”.

The 10th season has also been confirmed to see the return of fan-favourite actors such as Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross, as well as newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

Murphy recently teased the direction of the season with the official poster, which features a hand in a surgical glove operating on a mouth full of fangs with a fountain pen.

Check out the artwork for American Horror Story season 10 below.