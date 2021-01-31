Lil Nas X’s children’s book is already a New York Times bestseller

The children’s book which teaches the alphabet was released earlier this month.

Not content with conquering the music scene, earlier this year Lil Nas X branched out into the world of children’s books, as he released C is for Country, a cute book that teaches children the alphabet.

When the superstar released the book on 5 January, he showed off certain pages from the book, highlighting his camp and country persona.

“F is for fringe. And feathers. And fake fur. I love that for me!” read one adorable page, while another had: “P is for Panini. Night night, little pony.”

The book, which was illustrated by award-winning artist Theodore Taylor III, also promotes a message of love, equality and family through the adventures that the young cowboy and Panini the Pony go on.

And in the three weeks that C is for Country has been available, it is already on the New York Times Bestseller list.

When Lil Nas X released the book, he said: “C IS FOR COUNTRY goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to ‘Old Town Road’ on repeat and helped change my life forever.

“I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I’m so happy with how it turned out, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

He also joked on Twitter: “MY CHILDREN’S BOOK “C IS FOR COUNTRY” IS OUT NOW!!!! GO GET IT PLEASE I REALLY NEED TO PAY MY RENT!”

Related: Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road is now the highest certified song of all time