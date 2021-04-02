Lil Nas X snags UK number 1 with MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

This new era is proving to be epic.

Lil Nas X is continuing to secure his status as a pop icon by snagging the UK number one spot with MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).

This will be his second UK number one which follows the mega 2019 hit, Old Town Road.

The 21-year-old rapper took to Twitter to express his excitement, stating: “MONTERO IS OFFICIALLY NUMBER 1 IN THE UK! THANK YOU GUYS SO FUCKING MUCH!”

Over this past week, LNX has continued to cement his status as the king of social media with clapbacks towards the conservative trolls who took issue with his new music video, Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

In the biblical and ancient Greek-inspired visual, Lil Nas X pole dances his way into hell, where he proceeds to give Satan a lap dance in thigh-high boots with stiletto heels and Calvin Klein underwear.

After snapping Satan’s neck, the star crowns himself as the new ruler of hell with Lucifer’s horns as his eyes glow and wings emerge.

As we wrote in our review, “It’s a blockbuster of a music video that challenges the status quo, is powerful in its queerness, and unapologetic with its message.”