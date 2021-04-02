Lil Nas X snags UK number 1 with MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

This new era is proving to be epic.
Lil Nas X is continuing to secure his status as a pop icon by snagging the UK number one spot with MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).
This will be his second UK number one which follows the mega 2019 hit, Old Town Road.
The 21-year-old rapper took to Twitter to express his excitement, stating: “MONTERO IS OFFICIALLY NUMBER 1 IN THE UK! THANK YOU GUYS SO FUCKING MUCH!”
Over this past week, LNX has continued to cement his status as the king of social media with clapbacks towards the conservative trolls who took issue with his new music video, Montero (Call Me By Your Name).
In the biblical and ancient Greek-inspired visual, Lil Nas X pole dances his way into hell, where he proceeds to give Satan a lap dance in thigh-high boots with stiletto heels and Calvin Klein underwear.
After snapping Satan’s neck, the star crowns himself as the new ruler of hell with Lucifer’s horns as his eyes glow and wings emerge.
As we wrote in our review, “It’s a blockbuster of a music video that challenges the status quo, is powerful in its queerness, and unapologetic with its message.”
MONTERO IS OFFICIALLY NUMBER 1 IN THE UK 🇬🇧! THANK YOU GUYS SO FUCKING MUCH! pic.twitter.com/rHeEBGZRlM
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 2, 2021
The music video received rave reviews from the LGBTQ+ community and liberal media for unabashedly celebrating queer sexuality in a way that hasn’t been seen from a mainstream, chart-topping artist such as Lil Nas X
While many praised the 21-year-old’s direction and forthcoming era, some conservative critics slammed the artist and his creative decisions.
But of course LNX effortlessly kept his cool while also trolling the closed minded individuals like South Dakota Senator, Kristi Noem, and political commentator, Candace Owens.
The criticism continued as the Grammy winner announced the release of his ‘Satan Shoes’, a collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF, which features a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of human blood.
The controversial shoe has led to Nike being granted a temporary restraining order against MSCHF and blocked all sales and shipments.
In Nike’s complaint, the shoe company claimed that product would “cause confusion and dilution” while also calling out MSCHF’s use of their signature “SWOOSH”.
“Decisions about what products to put the SWOOSH on belong to Nike, not to third parties like MSCHF,” the complaint read.
Of course when Lil Nas X poked fun at the sitation with one hilarious tweet.
me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021
Excuse us while we stream MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) for the one millionth time.