Lil Nas X is officially off the dating market

According to a report from People, the Old Town Road singer revealed details about his dating life and career in the upcoming issue of CR Men.

The talented artist opened up about his romantic life, stating: “I’m dating someone right now.”

He further revealed that he’s taking his time with this new development, explaining: “We’re not in a relationship yet, but it’s been on and off for the past few months. I’m maybe going to try to go steady this time.”

The Panini rapper also talks about his coming out experience and his dad’s “Christian” response to his identity.

Lil Nas X made headlines last year after he publicly came out on the last day of Pride month.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he said via Twitter.

— nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Since his debut in 2019, Lil Nas X has skyrocketed to international stardom. In a matter of a year, the 21-year-old broke numerous records, earned himself two Grammys, and his track, Old Town Road, became the longest No. 1 single in Billboards Hot 100 history.

It was recently announced that Lil Nas X has been nominated for 13 Billboard Awards further securing his status as an icon in the making.

