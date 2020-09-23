Lil Nas X has been nominated for 13 Billboard Music Awards

Lil Nas X is the second most nominated artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards (after Post Malone).

The rapper has been nominated for 13 awards including Top New Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist.

His 2019 country-rap anthem Old Town Road, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, also received nominations for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Selling Song, Top Collaboration and Top Rap Song.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X took home Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammys for Old Town Road, which became the longest-running number one in history on the Billboard Hot 100.

It spent 19 consecutive weeks in the pole position, three weeks longer than the two previous record holders; One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men (1995–96); and Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (2016).

During its reign, Lil Nas X made countless headlines when he came out as gay, becoming the first artist to do so while having a number one song.

He later became the second openly gay man, after Elton John, to earn a diamond-certification for a single. According to Billboard, Old Town Road has reached sales (and streaming equivalent sales) of 10 million units.

Since the release of Old Town Road, Lil Nas X has scored two major hits on the Billboard Hot 100: Panini, which peaked at number five and has been certified 4x Platinum; and the Cardi B/Nas-assisted country-trap anthem, Rodeo.