Photographing Bath’s local bakeshop queer community

The lack of funding and opportunities in the arts is one of the key reasons we see a shortage of LGBTQIA+ representation in media and advertising. Breaking into photography as a career can be difficult, especially with the associated equipment costs and a need for experience.

Felix Pilgrim, a photographer hand-selected by GAY TIMES, travelled to Bath to capture the quaint local queer scene found in Daisy and Bean’s bakeshop. Keep reading to hear what Pilgrim had to say about his time photographing the owners and their tight-knit community.

“Molly and Em, the co-owners of Daisy and Bean, are doing incredible work creating a queer community in Bath. When I arrived, they were busy planning their next book club meeting which was focused on asexuality,” he explains.