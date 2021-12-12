Lauren Jauregui opens up about being outed:”My own process was violated”

Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui has opened up about being “outed” by Perez Hilton in a new interview.

At the end of 2016, fans of the singer were surprised to see the hitmaker kissing her then-girlfriend in a viral social media post.

But rather than being shared on her own social media channels, the photo was tweeted by the gossip blogger Perez Hilton.

“Why are @FifthHarmony fans being so extra so over this photo of @LaurenJauregui (in the red) kissing another girl?” “NBD!”, he wrote.

Shortly after the tweet made its rounds, Lauren publically came out via an open letter to Billboard.

“I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it,” she wrote.

The singer opened up about the experience during her appearance on the latest episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

“I was at my uncle’s wedding in New Orleans and my aunt very innocently posted the photo from the photo booth on her Facebook page, she explained.

“My fans are just a little wild and they found the pictures of me and my girlfriend kissing.”

Lauren went on to say that Perez “definitely outed” her and said that her “own process was violated.”

“I wasn’t ready. I’m also Latina, and there was that looming feeling of, ‘what is my community going to think about me?.’ Are they even going to accept me?” she said.