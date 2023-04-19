“Don’t ask me about it”: Lady Gaga producer says ARTPOP sequel is scrapped

POP MUSIC EMERGENCY ALERT: The long-awaited sequel to ARTPOP has officially been shelved.

DJ White Shadow, one of the main writers and producers on Lady Gaga’s beloved third studio album, posted a statement on his Instagram Story confirming that he’s “no longer talking” about a follow-up.

“I am officially finished. Don’t ask me about it. Don’t talk to me about it,” he wrote, whilst also deleting several posts about the album.

Due to its experimental, EDM and synthpop sound, ARTPOP was released in 2013 to polarized reviews from both fans and critics. It has since been lauded as “ahead of its time”, and now stands as one of the star’s most acclaimed collections to date.

A sequel album, initially teased by Gaga before the original’s release, received traction in 2021 when DJ White Shadow said he messaged Gaga about a petition for the sequel, which received over 56,000 signatures.

DJ White Shadow produced Applause, Do What U Want, Jewels N’ Drugs, MANiCURE, Sexxx Dreams, Swine, Venus and the title track.

After fans launched the #buyARTPOPoniTunes campaign on Twitter, catapulting the album to number one on iTunes in several countries in the process, DJ White Shadow tweeted that their voices for a sequel have been “heard”.

“I talked to LG last night and she shared my incredible joy. We made a plan to get together after Italy and discuss your wishes. No promises made, but kindness and love are as strong as steel,” he said at the time.

“Now is not the time to let up. Go harder. Forget the past. Think about the future. Apply positive pressure to the universe and let’s make a diamond. I am so in love with you all.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gaga said the petition for a second volume “has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart”.

“Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find,” she explained.

“I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up.”

DJ White Shadow also collaborated with Gaga on Born This Way tracks such as the title track, The Edge of Glory, Government Hooker, Americano, Bloody Mary, Black Jesus + Amen Fashion, Bad Kids, Highway Unicorn (Road to Love) and Electric Chapel.

He co-wrote and produced six songs on the soundtrack for A Star is Born, which won the Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.