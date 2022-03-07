Kandy Muse thought she was going to be the “fan favourite” of Drag Race season 13

Kandy Muse revealed that she and her season 13 sisters thought she was going to be the “fan favourite” of Drag Race during filming.

The 27-year-old did her makeup with All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel on the latter’s YouTube channel in early March.

Throughout the video, the two discussed their time on Drag Race – as well as how they were perceived by viewers.

“It’s interesting, so okay, during the season, I was one of the main girls to be trending on Twitter – but like, not for the nicest reasons,” Kandy said.

She explained that when people meet her, they often assume that she is going to be rude.

“It was wild because when we left filming, everyone there fully thought, everyone, myself, the queens, everyone thought I was going to be like, fan favourite number one at the time” she explained.

“And I was like, ‘OK’, I believed it and I don’t think I’ve ever spoken about this. The response was the complete opposite and I was so confused why.

“I was like, ‘What am I doing wrong that people are not getting?” like, am I coming off too strong? Are people not used to seeing someone as real as me on Drag Race?

“And like, the reality was, they weren’t because they hadn’t met anyone as real as me to have graced the screens of Drag Race that would just like, tell you how it is.”

Kandy went on to reveal that she “didn’t want to have any chances of winning the show because of the backlash I would have received” which made her feel down before the final lip-sync.

She added: “So, I was like, you know what? Not that I’m going to throw it, I’m gonna go up there and represent for my country, pull out the flag, have a good time. But like, I don’t want to come anywhere close, even near to winning Drag Race because the backlash would be insane.”

Trixie was understanding of what Kandy was saying and responded: “When you lose, every conversation starts with, ‘You were so good, I wanted you to win.’ When you win, every conversation is about, did you deserve it?”

Elsewhere in the video, Kandy said she would do a season of All Stars in the future and joked that “winning Drag Race is stupid.”

You can watch their full conversation below or by clicking here.