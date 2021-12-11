Joshua Bassett shutdowns “disgusting” troll for downplaying his sexual assault

Joshua Bassett has shut down an internet troll after they tried to invalidate his experience with sexual abuse.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Earlier this month, the Disney star sat down with GQ and revealed that he was sexually assaulted during his childhood and teenage years.

In the interview, the 20-year-old recounted a moment in Spain in which he said he ”scream cried for three and a half hours” due to the trauma.

“I experienced sexual abuse a lot in my childhood,” he told the publication.

“I didn’t remember that until last year, which is pretty insane,” Bassett continued. “I buried it so far. And when I was a teen, a much older man routinely abused me, and I wasn’t able to see it for what it was at the time.”

Soon after the interview was released, fans were quick to showcase support for Bassett and his bravery.

Even though he received a massive amount of support, the singer-songwriter also faced pushback from internet trolls invalidating his experiences.

One Twitter user wrote: “Men can’t be raped it’s just a fact. If your a man who claims to have gotten raped go put on a dress.”

Soon after the tweet, Bassett took to his Instagram story to effortlessly shut down the ignorant user and their harmful comments.

“And we wonder why more people don’t come forward,” he wrote next to a screenshot of the tweet.

“Started when I was 5. You haven’t the slightest idea what you’re talking about and how damaging it is.”