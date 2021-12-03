Joshua Bassett has opened up about experiencing “sexual abuse a lot” during his childhood and teenage years.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

In a profile interview with GQ, the High School Musical star detailed an evening in Spain when he “scream-cried for three and a half hours”.

Bassett then candidly discussed his experiences of “sexual abuse” publicly for the first time.

“I experienced sexual abuse a lot in my childhood,” he told GQ.

“I didn’t remember that until last year, which is pretty insane,” Bassett continued. “I buried it so far. And when I was a teen, a much older man routinely abused me, and I wasn’t able to see it for what it was at the time.”

The 20-year-old explained that one of his new songs, Set Me Free, details how he processed the ordeal.

“I’ve been runnin’ away, I’ve been facin’ my fears / Tell my mum I’m okay while I’m holdin’ back tears / It’s been a fuckin’ year,” he sings on the track.

He referred to it as “an anthem for me and the sort of people who’ve held pain and power over me my whole life.”

Bassett then added that: “You’ve taken so much from me, but you don’t get to take all of me.”