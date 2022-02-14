Jorgeous and Lady Camden issue statements after “controversial” Drag Race challenge outcome

Lady Camden and Jorgeous broke their silence over the latter winning the Glamazon Primetime challenge on the latest episode of Drag Race.

The show’s latest episode saw the queens tasked with designing an outfit using junk materials from things Michelle Visage impulsively bought online.

Lady Camden, Angeria Paris VanMicheals and Jorgeous ended up in the top three – with the latter taking home her first maxi-challenge win.

The outcome received a mixed response from queens and fans alike, with some feeling that other competitors should have been given the win.

One viewer called out the fandom for the toxic way it voiced its frustration at what happened.

“I think when it comes to controversial Drag Race decisions like Jorgeous winning over Camden,” they wrote online, “people tend to very quickly spiral into ripping the shit out of the queen who ‘robbed’ someone else, rather than sticking with the judging being an absolute pile of shit.”

After the episode aired, both Jorgeous and Lady Camden took to social media to share their thoughts on the reception.

“I’m so proud of @Jorgeous_1,” the Camden Town native wrote. “I’m thankful for the love, don’t get me wrong. But if you’re a fan of mine… send her nothing but love. Just like a lady would. Jorgeous you are a MF star babe.”

Responding to the heartfelt message, Jorgeous said: “I Really Needed This. I Love You So Much Cam.”

Shortly after, the 22-year-old quote tweeted a tweet from her season 14 sister Daya Betty which called out fans for their “nasty messages”.

“Today Has Been Kinda Cray,” Jorgeous added on 12 February. “Plz Do Not Send Any Hate To Me Or My Sisters. We All Did The Assignment Last Night. No Need To Be Ugly & Mean Cause It Nothing But Love Over Here With My Sisters.”

In next week’s episode, the queens will be bringing the drama to The Daytona Wind acting challenge with TS Madison returning to guest judge.