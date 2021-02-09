Jojo Siwa shares adorable Tik Tok featuring her girlfriend Kylie

JoJo Siwa introduced her fanbase to her girlfriend, Kylie, in a heart-warming Tik Tok.

A lot has been happening with Jojo Siwa these couple weeks. The mega internet star recently came out in a Tik Tok video that went viral in a matter of hours.

Ahead of her official coming out post, fans began to speculate around a Tik Tok video which featured the 17-year-old dancing along to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

Shortly after the video post, Siwa cleared the air about her sexuality in a Twitter post of her posing in a new shirt her cousin bought her which says “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever’.

Last Thursday (4 February), Siwa appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and opened up about how her girlfriend encouraged her to come out.

“My thing with coming out is that it can be a very scary thing,” she said on the show. “Of course not everyone in the world is going to accept it right now but there are so many in the world that are going to accept it right now.

“If I lost everything I have created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love then I don’t want it.”

Since then, Siwa has revealed more details about the status of her relationship and who she is dating.

In a recent heart-warming Tik Tok post, the teen star celebrated her one month anniversary with her girlfriend.

The caption read: “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

@itsjojosiwa I did it!!😭❤️ my human. It’s been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it’s been the best month ever. I love you☁️ ♬ original sound – martha.read

The viral star also took to Instagram to give a glimpse into her relationship with her girlfriend.

The online post shared a carousel of images of Siwa with her girlfriend from cosy car rides to exploring theme parks.

Siwa captioned the sweet post with: “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!

She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”.

You can watch Jojo Siwa’s full interview on Jimmy Fallon here or below: