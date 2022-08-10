It’s A Sin star Callum Scott Howells joins the West End cast of Cabaret

It’s A Sin actor Callum Scott Howells will join West End show Cabaret in a resurrection of the classic musical.

Scott Howells will take on a new role of Emcee.

He will star alongside The Handmaid’s Tale’s Madeline Brewer, who will play Sally Bowles.

You can catch the pair on stage together from 3 October this year – 28 January 2023.

The 23-year-old is best known as Colin in BAFTA-nominated series It’s A Sin.

He scooped up Best Actor at the Royal Television Society Awards for the part.

Scott Howells previously starred in productions of Lord of The Flies and She Loves Me.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news with his 121,000 followers.

“Proper excited to be playing Emcee at Kit Kat Club from this October.. It’s going to be a ride. In here life is beautiful,” he wrote, underneath an image of the Kit Kat Club’s logo.

Scott followed the footsteps of fellow It’s A Sin alum Omari Douglas, who played Cliff Bradshaw in the same production.