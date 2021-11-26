Exclusive: Omari Douglas on Cabaret, It’s A Sin and stepping into a new role

Breakout It’s A Sin actor, Omari Douglas, hails from a theatre background and has landed in a handful of successful productions from Romantics Anonymous to Jesus Christ Superstar. Whether it’s the small screen or stage, the actor brings unparalleled grace and charisma to the work at hand. In his latest venture, the actor has taken up the role of Cliff Bradshaw in the exciting performance of Cabaret. An infamous musical that takes place in Berlin, during the rise of Nazi power, has received boundless praise for its social commentary and performances.

Now, another revival of the hit musical is on the way. Viewers can catch Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London’s West End. Leading with a standout cast (Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Omari Douglas, Liza Sadovy, and more), it is likely to be a show to remember. GAY TIMES caught up with Omari (Cliff Bradshaw) to find out more about the exciting upcoming production.

How have you been and what have you been up to during rehearsals in the last couple of weeks?

We have been deep in rehearsals! We have been blessed with the luxury of having a long rehearsal and long technical period which is really good as we are essentially deconstructing this show and then building it back up in a way that feels relevant to everyone in the room. Every time we run the show there are more elements being added that is daunting but very exciting! We’re starting to finesse the lines and really fill bits in. There are more people in the room every time we run through it, and we are on that uphill climb now ahead of opening which is getting very nervy and exciting.

Productions and shows have been facing an uncertain time due to Covid, how does it feel to be back on the stage?

I feel fortunate that I’ve been back on stage since the summer. It feels like I’ve been following the trajectory of audiences being quite small to half full audiences and eventually to full capacity as I was in Constellations throughout that period. Now we’re really fortunate to be putting on a completely new production. So many of my friends were in long-running shows that were stalled for a really long time and I think people weren’t sure how much new work was going to be viable in this climate of uncertainty, but I think that everything feels quite refreshed, renewed and revitalised in terms of everyone’s spirits.

Everyone is just so keen to be back in the room and be creating things that are going to be seen live in the theatre by an audience. Of course, everything that was created and streamed was incredible and so vital to keep theatre alive, but we have all been itching for the real thing. I’m just delighted that I get to be part of the re-emergence of live theatre with so many amazing people and an amazing team.

Cabaret is an instant classic. Omari, how did you prepare for your role in such a renowned musical?

It is indeed an instant classic! I guess my preparation for the role in a broad sense was trying to get rid of my preconceptions of what Sally and Cliff’s relationship is and immersing myself in the ‘What could be?’ element. We’re lucky that we have a brilliant team who are willing to explore that idea and dissect the possibilities of who Sally and Cliff are, who they could be and who those people are to us. I feel like we are honouring the legacy of the show but we’re bringing it into a space and time that looks at things in a different way. That is not to say we are trying to modernise the show and ignore the period, because it definitely is still a period piece, but it feels like we are addressing it in a way that will allow it to resonate in the here and now. I think a lot of that ‘here and now’ element is that I, as a queer man playing Cliff, can show that more vividly.

As the show has evolved over time there have been gradual tiny elements that have suggested, or alluded to, Cliff’s queerness. It is a character that’s based loosely on the writer of the work that inspired Cabaret, Christopher Isherwood. He was, eventually, an openly gay man. So, I’ve really explored his memoirs to try and fill in some gaps and understand what Berlin meant to someone from outside of that world and coming into this space of liberation, freedom and expression and what going into that world would mean to someone who doesn’t have access to that. More than that, what it does to them and what it offers them by way of being able to explore their sexual identity.

As mentioned, Cabaret is incredibly well known, but for those that might be unfamiliar with it – why do you think our audience would enjoy the production?

I think that anyone who is unfamiliar with the show is going to enjoy it for numerous reasons. We are trying to humanise these characters in a way that will resonate now, whilst honouring the past and the period that it is set in. I feel like the audience are going to live through those experiences as we live them on stage. It’s an intimate space, and everything feels quite visceral. I think people will be welcomed into this wild ride, it’s not just sit down, watch the show and go home.