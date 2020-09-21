Is this our first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6?

New footage of Ru left viewers speculating…

Following his fifth consecutive win at this year’s Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host, RuPaul accepted his award via a pre-recorded satellite message from the main stage of Drag Race.

Ru, who was in full drag, was seen wearing a look that eagle-eyed fans quickly realised they’d never seen on the show before (see below). Could this be our first look at All Stars 6?

It seems highly unlikely that RuPaul would spend hours getting glammed up just to record a short message, so our guess is that her acceptance speech was recorded whilst filming an episode of the season.

Apparently, even a global pandemic isn’t enough to stop Ru from giving us our dosage of Drag Race. No complaints here, honestly.

Drag Race alumni and All Stars 2 cast member Jaremi Carey, formerly known as Phi Phi O’Hara, spilled last month that production was due to start soon.

He tweeted that the contestants for All Stars 6 had already been chosen and that they “leave soon”, also stating that the show has to “quarantine them for two weeks” before the filming can start.