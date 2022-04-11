How the Killing Eve finale tragically betrays its queer audience

As the final season rolls around, it’s clear that Eve-Villanelle will spend time apart. Again, longing, even if unknowingly. In doing so, their reunion was supposed to be climactic, a super-charged return back to one another. Yes, they were changed, but their reconciliation was rooted for. Posts, tweets, and carousels of images by LGBTQ+ viewers flooded social media upon season four’s return. But as haphazard writing brought us to the end, the two-part finale of Killing Eve began to bow under its weight. The question of the mighty Twelve is clumsily addressed in an off-screen killing spree, at the hands of Villanelle, with little to no clarity of who made up the illusive faceless overlords. And then it happened. The ‘Bury You Gays’ trope lurking behind our beloved protagonists. At this point, Eve and Villanelle were on the same side.

In fact, in earlier scenes, they shared urgent kisses, embraced and relaxed in their time together. It was warm, welcoming and an overdue tone change for the pair. A pleasant ending is how the books wrap up too. “I did it, Eve,” Villanelle proudly declares, hugging Eve, who replies emphasising that they both did it. It’s summative of their time together, all four seasons, together, before it all unravels. You can imagine my confusion when the scene suddenly cuts to Eve’s horrified face as blood begins to pour from the assassin’s chest. It was happening, again. Another LGBTQ+ character, a female character, was going to meet the grave.

We’re all, unfortunately, well acquainted with the ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope, but for some reason, I hadn’t expected it to pan out like this. Deaths happen in TV shows and movies, it’s a given. They’re some of the most commonly utilised plot tools at hand, but the betrayal, for me, lies in the fact it was unnecessary. Much like the books, the on-screen lovers could have retired with a peaceful ending. Surely, they had endured enough resistance and violence for a lifetime. But this ending didn’t serve a plot purpose. The death of Dani Clayton (The Haunting of Bly Manor) was tragic but it closed off an impactful emotional ending that left us all in our feelings. The death of Villanelle felt like a desperate reach for shock factor. It wasn’t needed and, to add insult to injury, it wasn’t well done.

In what came across as a Titanic-style ending with the assassin, now shot multiple times, bleeding out and floating away, it was rushed. Equally, the death of Villanelle had no unity with the show’s title: Killing Eve. What did this mean for its leading character? Much like the gunshot killing of Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in The 100, it was a reminder that queer characters come across disposable impact moments. Let’s not forget the similar OG of Tara from Buffy The Vampire Slayer either.

Killing Eve emerged as a show that would seemingly honour queerness, the nuance of female relationships and the want for a gripping drama. LGBTQ+ viewers found solace in a modern show that put a dramatic queer female duo front and centre. But, at the end of it, Killing Eve traded in its complex characters for an anti-climatic ending. So much so, you can imagine an underwhelmed Villanelle, impatiently watching, yelling: “This is boring!”