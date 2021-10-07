LGBTQ+ characters who deserved much, much better

Jenny Schecter (The L Word)

Look, by including Jenny Schecter in this list, we’re not hailing her as some kind of saint. Truth is, she was as evil and narcissistic as they come. However – you saw that coming, didn’t ya? – Jenny (Mia Kirshner) was one of the most important characters in the original run of The L Word, and her antagonistic nature was one of the main reasons for tuning in. What’s a television drama without a bit of conflict, right? RIGHT?! It would’ve been all rainbows and shit without her. In the 2009 finale, Kirschner’s iconic villain was found dead in Bette and Tina’s pool. Fine. One of the others characters snapping and killing her felt… Well, it wasn’t shocking and it seemed like a fitting end to her arc. When the series came back for Generation Q, however, it was revealed that Jenny “died by suicide” ten years prior. The reveal was met with widespread backlash from fans, who felt it was a disservice to the character. Kirshner agreed too, telling fans on Twitter: “Nope. Jenny is not dead. That’s not the story that needs to be told about a survivor of sexual violence. It’s not a story that can be wrapped up and tied up with a bow. So no, she is not dead.” The star, who previously spoke about her history with sexual harassment, added: “I heard about her “suicide” today and feel sick that this is how they dismiss the story about a survivor of sexual assault. So no. She’s not dead.”