Lauv begins his “most authentic chapter” with first queer love song

Lauv has released his first-ever love song “about a boy”.

On the laidback, guitar-led pop anthem ‘Potential’, the American singer-songwriter and producer embraces his newfound queerness as he considers a romantic relationship with a close friend.

“Oh damn, I think we got potential / I call it how I see it, and I see it in my mental / Like damn, I know we could be special / I’ll sell you on the vision, but this heart is not for rental,” he sings on the chorus. “Like damn, don’t mean no disrespectful / I know you’re with somebody, but your body shouldn’t settle.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Luke Orlando, follows Lauv as he explores his emotions via intricate choreography, while a squad of dancers guide him to his love interest.

Ahead of its release, Lauv told his Instagram followers that ‘Potential’ is the first song he’s putting out “about a boy”.

And in a new statement, Lauv said the track is “about realizing you have feelings for someone and dreaming about the potential of what it could be,” and is the start of his “next, most authentic chapter”.

Lauv originally came out as LGBTQIA+ on TikTok in 2023, where he could be seen listening to music with the on-screen caption, “when ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauv (@lauvsongs)

In his written caption, he questioned whether it has “to be that big of a deal?”: “I haven’t done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wanna jump the gun but tbh I feel things and I don’t wanna pretend I don’t.”

He continued to comment on his sexuality earlier this year when he told his followers on the same platform, “I feel like I’m gay, okay.

“I’ve said this so many times and still not claimed to actually be, because I’ve not had enough experience to say.”

“I find myself wanting to be a lot more… I don’t want to think of intelligent ways to say this! I just find myself feeling a little bit more like this,” he added, using a stereotypical queer lilt in his voice.

“I would rather fucking let it all fly. But instead I hold back.”

Lauv, born Ari Staprans Leff, is best known for his smash hit singles ‘I Like Me Better’, ‘Paris in the Rain’, ‘I’m So Tired’ with Troye Sivan and ‘Fuck I’m Lonely’ with Anne-Marie.

‘Potential’ is Lauv’s first release under his partnership with AWAL, “a global recording business designed to help independent artists excel and retain ownership of their own music while still providing the services of a traditional label.”

You can watch the music video for ‘Potential’ here or below.