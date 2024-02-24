“He’s so real”: Fans react to Ricky Martin’s foot fetish comments

Pop star Ricky Martin has opened up about his foot fetish, and fans have a lot of feelings about his admission.

Since hitting the scene in the late 90s with his hit record ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca,’ the beloved talent has won the hearts of millions of music fans worldwide.

In addition to his hit singles and record-breaking albums, Martin has received praise for being an open book about his sexuality, since he came out as gay in 2010.

“I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man. I am very blessed to be who I am,” he wrote on his website at the time.

Since that fateful day, Martin has continued to share all aspects of his life with his throngs of fans, including his fetishes.

During a recent interview with GQ, the ‘Vente pa’ ca’ singer revealed that he loves feet.

“I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours. But we all have something. Some have a fetish for armpits,” he explained.

When asked if he posts his own feet on Instagram for his fans, Martin agreed with the publication, adding that some of his followers even draw art based on his photos.

“Let’s open the conversation! Let me like this comment that said, ‘I like your feet.’ I have fans that can draw my feet like a piece of art. They write to me: ‘Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away,'” he said.

Shortly after Martin’s interview was released, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to his foot fetish comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq)

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote: “He’s soooooo real for this.”

Another fan tweeted: “Celebrities: Sometimes, they’re just like us.”

An X user added: “This adds to my evidence that like 70% of men are into feet and just don’t say it.”

Martin’s foot fetish admission comes a few months after he returned to the dating market, following his divorce from Syrian-born Swedish painter Jwan Yosef.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they revealed in a statement to PEOPLE in July 2023.

While the pair called it quits, the ‘She Bangs’ artist confirmed that they’re still friends during an additional interview with Hola!.

“When the public found out, we had already gone through the grieving process,” Martin explained, per Hola!.

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”