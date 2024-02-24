Heartstopper’s Joe Locke offers sage advice for people struggling with their sexuality

Joe Locke has shared some sage advice for individuals struggling with their sexuality.

Since captivating viewers with his debut role on Netflix’s hit series Heartstopper, the beloved talent has risen to global superstardom – nabbing starring roles in Broadway’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Marvel’s upcoming TV series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

In addition to his acting talent and growing resume, Locke has been lauded by fans for being an open book about his sexuality.

Back in 2023, he confirmed that he identified as gay during an interview with Teen Vogue, stating: “I have been openly gay since I was, like 12.”

While he has moved past the coming out step in his life journey, Locke’s own experience has helped him formulate some heartwarming advice for others coming to terms with their sexuality.

During his recent Just for Variety podcast interview, the Broadway star encouraged people to exploring their queerness to just be themselves.

“Everyone’s experience is different, I have an amazing group of people around me, but yeah, just be you. That’s all you can be,” he said.

Locke also opened up about living unapologetically and the impact Heartstopper has had on its queer viewers.

“I do see the impact that the show and I guess us as a cast being unapologetically us has had on people, but I think I’m just living my life,” he added.

“I’ve never been someone to apologize for who I am, and I don’t think anyone should ever do that. My friends will tell you that much.”

Locke’s inspiring interview comes a week after he teased new information about Heartstopper season three on the US morning talk show, The Today Show.

“It’s coming out this year. Every season of our show, we grow up with the characters more, and this season is definitely a bit raunchier; it’s still Heartstopper, but we also deal with some darker issues,” he explained.

He also gave insight into Charlie Spring’s journey in season three and some of the serious topics the show will explore, adding: “Charlie, my character, he deals with some mental health issues, which we tackle in this season, which I’m very excited for people to see.”

Lastly, Locke spilt the tea on his Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd, describing it as an “amazing” experience.

“The team at Sweeney have been so supportive, and the company of everyone in the show is so incredible. It’s made me feel so welcome,” he gushed.

Tickets for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street are now available.