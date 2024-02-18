Heartstopper star joins BBC’s hit queer slasher series Wreck

Heartstopper star Bradley Riches is headed to BBC Three’s hit horror comedy, Wreck.

In August 2023, the rising talent made waves with TV viewers when he starred as the lovable James McEwan in the second season of the hit romantic comedy series.

Now, Riches is adding another beloved LGBTQIA+ TV show to his growing acting catalogue.

On 12 February, the young star revealed on Instagram that he had joined Wreck for its highly anticipated second season.

“My next project… WRECK SEASON 2. Meet Freddie. Had so much filming with these amazing people,”

His post also included an array of snapshots, including one of him outside of his set trailer and another photo with the entire cast.

Riches’ exciting news comes over a year after BBC Three and showrunner Ryan J Brown confirmed Wreck would return for a second season.

“We’ll be back, bigger and bloodier… To have BBC Three’s confidence in us reaffirmed is the best feeling. I’ve always had big plans for where our story could go and to fully realise that is an honour,” he said in a statement.

“At its heart Wreck is a story about a group of underdogs fighting back and achieving the impossible and in some ways it felt like that when making Series one, our immense ambition meant we were up against it, but our cast and crew lead by our fearless director, Chris Baugh powered through in an inspiring way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Riches (@brad_riches)

“To see all of our hard work pay off is a privilege and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Director Chris Baugh echoed similar sentiments, adding “I can’t wait to see where [Brown] takes this story” and is “very excited to see our incredible cast jump back into this unique world.

“I’m particularly proud that we are bringing the show back to Northern Ireland, where we have a world-class crew who put amazing work and creativity into the first season,” he added. “It’s a testament to everyone involved that BBC is showing such belief in the show. I can’t wait to get started!”

The first season of the British slasher comedy followed Jamie (Oscar Kennedy), a gay 20-something who infiltrates The Sacramentum cruise liner to find his sister Pippa (Jodie Tycack) who mysteriously disappeared from the same vessel on a previous tour.

Following its premiere, the series received universal critical acclaim with praise aimed at the smart, self-aware characters and the plethora of LGBTQ+ representation with supporting queer players including Vivian (Thaddea Graham), Rosie (Miya Ocego), Olly (Anthony Rickman), Lily (Romanique Ahluwalia) and Hamish (James Phoon).