Hannah Gadsby condemns Netflix CEO amidst Dave Chappelle controversy: “F**k you”

Comedian Hannah Gadsby has shut down co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, for mentioning her special amidst the streamer’s anti-LGBTQ+ backlash.

Over the last two weeks, Netflix and Dave Chapelle have been under fire for the latter’s transphobic comedy special.

In The Closer, Chappelle declared himself a “TERF” after defending Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s transphobic comments.

“They cancelled J.K. Rowling — my god. [Effectively] she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as shit, they started calling her a TERF,” Chappelle said.

After making “jokes” about the bodies of trans women, he went on to say: “Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”

In an internal memo obtained by Variety, Sarandos mentioned Gadsby comedy special while defending Chappelle’s comments.

“We are working hard to ensure marginalised communities aren’t defined by a single-story,” he wrote.

“So we have Sex Education, Orange is the New Black, Control Z, Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle all on Netflix. Key to this is increasing diversity on the content team itself.”

Shortly after the memo was released, Gadsby took to Instagram to shut down Sarandos’ in a lengthy post.

“Hey Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess,” she wrote.