Trans showrunner Jaclyn Moore leaves Netflix after Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comments

Trans Netflix showrunner Jaclyn Moore has left the streaming service due to Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special.
In the one hour feature, the 48-year-old comedian made a sleuth of offensive comments that included calling himself a “TERF” and defending J.K. Rowling.
Taking to her social media channels, Moore announced her decision and condemned the company for supporting anti-trans material.
“After the Chappelle special, I can’t do this anymore. I won’t work for Netflix again as long as they keep promoting and profiting from dangerous transphobic content,” she wrote.
“I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art
“But I’ve been thrown against walls because, “I’m not a ‘real’ woman.” I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me. So, Netflix, I’m done.”
In an interview with Variety, Moore gave further insight into her decision, stating: “Look, I have no desire to cancel Dave Chappelle. He should make whatever he wants to make but I will say to Netflix, it’s not like this was a live special.”
“They saw this and were like, ‘Yeah this seems okay to put out there.’ The truth is it’s not. It’s dangerous and it has real-world physical violence repercussions.
“By the way, there’s a lot that’s funny about being trans, but the idea that it’s funny that we call ourselves women, which was the subtext of a lot of those jokes, is not one of them.”
Moore isn’t the only person to voice her concerns regarding Chappelle and his special.
Celebrities like Gigi Gorgeous and Jameela Jamil have both expressed disappointment with the comedian.
“We must do better. As a collective society, we must be better. The answer is not cancellation, it’s education,” she wrote on Instagram.
Jamill echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “I really wish I hadn’t seen Chapelle’s closing show.”
She continued: “I hope he stays away for a long time, maybe until this legit OBSESSION with undermining trans people goes away.”
GLAAD also condemned the special and said the comedian’s words were “synonymous with ridiculing trans people”.
Even though he’s received massive pushback for his comments, Chappelle doubled down on his comments at a recent show.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, he received a standing ovation at his sold-out show Thursday (7 October), to which he stated: “If this is what being cancelled is like, I love it,”
