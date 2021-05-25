Ghana authorities arrest 21 LGBTQ+ activists for “unlawful assembly”

Ghanaian police have arrested 21 protestors as they advocated for pro-LGBTQ+ “activities” in the southeastern city of Ho.

Last Friday (May 21) authorities arrested “suspects” for unlawful assembly at a conference in the West African nation.

“The command is cautioning the public, particularly parents, to be wary of activities of persons involved in this misbehaviour and report them to the police,” the Ghana Police Service said in a statement.

LGBTQ people and activists have been increasingly targeted by police since Jan. 31, Bloomberg reports.

In late January, Ghana authorities shut down a fundraiser for a gay community centre in the capital city of Accra.

Earlier this year, police shut down the LGBT+ Rights Ghana’s community space following political petitions for the closure of Ghana’s first LGBTQ+ centre.

The facility, which is run by the local charity LGBT+ Rights Ghana, was set up to offer a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals.

In response to the intolerance expressed by politicians and ministers, The European Union Delegation to Ghana shared a message of unity and support for the Ghanaian LGBTQ+ community.

The post read: “A couple of weeks ago the EU in Ghana participated in the opening of the new community space of the LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana.

Equality, tolerance and respect for each other are core values of the EU. The EU supports civil society organisations promoting.”

However, on Tuesday (February 24), the LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana movement revealed that members of the cause had been targeted by police and their house was raided. Ghana’s first LGBTQ+ office was forced to close.