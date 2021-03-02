How to support Ghana’s LGBTQ+ community amidst local protests

A newly opened community centre in the Ghanaian capital city of Accra has been forced to close following a wave of backlash and homophobia.

Ghana has a history of intolerance towards its LGBTQ+ community, but tensions have risen between political bodies and pro-LGBTQ+ advocacy groups following calls for Ghana’s first centre for queer people to be closed down.

What is happening to the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana?

In recent weeks, religious leaders and politicians have been campaigning for the closure of an LGBTQ+ centre that opened in January.

The facility, which is run by local charity LGBT+ Rights Ghana, was set up to offer a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals.

However, since its opening, both the centre and LGBTQ+ Ghanaians have been subject to criticism and anti-LGBTQ+ abuse.

Ghana’s Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) issued a statement on the recent political discussions surrounding LGBTQ+ individuals and condemned the opening of the centre.

“We also write to support the position of Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning and the Coalition who for years has been championing the crusade against homosexuality,” the statement read.

The declaration also called for the government to close down the community centre: “We call on the Government of Ghana to close down the LGBTQI office space that was recently opened in Accra (and) urge the Executive and the Legislature never to be cowed down or to succumb to the pressure to legalize the rights of LGBTQIs.”

The document continued to cite religious reasons for their homophobic values and criticised the European Union delegate to Ghana for “asking Ghanaians to respect and tolerate Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) individuals in the country”.

LGBTQ+ individuals in Ghana are also being threatened with legalisation that will enable censorship.

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is proposing legislation against the LGBTQ+ community.

Nkrumah argued the Constitution of Ghana proscribes expression on “some matters”, but believes this freedom of expression can be curtailed if the wider political context calls for it.

He states the constitution is subject to the “interest of national security, public order, [and] public morality”.

But, the Information Minister-designate stressed there are “limitations on rights and freedoms” and gave the example of Ghanaians advocating for LGBTQ+ inclusivity in the country.

Nkrumah’s displeasure with LGBTQ+ advocacy led to his suggestion that political bodies should be able to “contemplate legislation in the interest of public morality” so “you cannot advocate and promote LGBTQ+ activities”.

The minister’s proposed ruling would ensure no tolerance towards LGBTQ+ matters or individuals.

