Cadbury advert model addresses “ridiculous” homophobic backlash

“I fucking love being gay.”

Earlier this month, Cadbury Chocolate celebrated five decades of their signature Creme Eggs with a commercial showcasing various methods of eating the treat.

The visual also included real-life couple, Callum Sterling and Dale K Moran, spinning around a rooftop before sharing a Cadbury Egg mid-kiss.

Social media quickly latched onto the video, with many consumers and queer viewers praising the long-running chocolate company for their new and inclusive approach to advertising.

However, there were a few who criticised Cadbury for the “inappropriate” message (sigh), while others believed the advert was guilty of fetishising the queer community.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday (11 January), Sterling called the backlash “ridiculous” and addressed the double standard in regards to products being sexualised in the media.

“So it’s ok when an advert sexualises a women, a caucasian women, THIRTY SEVEN years ago even, to benefit the male gaze and make other women feel inadequate if they do not live up to this beauty standard,” he wrote, using a Maybelline commercial from 1984 with Lynda Carter as an example.

“But it’s not okay, in 2021, to have an advert of a multi racial (strike one) gay couple (strike two) on your screens for 10 seconds (strike three) eating/kissing/sexualised (strike four).

“Does anyone see how ridiculous this is? Like actual LOL.”