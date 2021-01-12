Cadbury advert model addresses “ridiculous” homophobic backlash

“I fucking love being gay.”
Earlier this month, Cadbury Chocolate celebrated five decades of their signature Creme Eggs with a commercial showcasing various methods of eating the treat.
The visual also included real-life couple, Callum Sterling and Dale K Moran, spinning around a rooftop before sharing a Cadbury Egg mid-kiss.
Social media quickly latched onto the video, with many consumers and queer viewers praising the long-running chocolate company for their new and inclusive approach to advertising.
However, there were a few who criticised Cadbury for the “inappropriate” message (sigh), while others believed the advert was guilty of fetishising the queer community.
In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday (11 January), Sterling called the backlash “ridiculous” and addressed the double standard in regards to products being sexualised in the media.
“So it’s ok when an advert sexualises a women, a caucasian women, THIRTY SEVEN years ago even, to benefit the male gaze and make other women feel inadequate if they do not live up to this beauty standard,” he wrote, using a Maybelline commercial from 1984 with Lynda Carter as an example.
“But it’s not okay, in 2021, to have an advert of a multi racial (strike one) gay couple (strike two) on your screens for 10 seconds (strike three) eating/kissing/sexualised (strike four).
“Does anyone see how ridiculous this is? Like actual LOL.”
However, Sterling said the love has so far outweighed the negative, and then called for the normalisation of queer love in mainstream media.
“How else to normalise than by seeing it on your screens,” he continued.
“And let’s be honest, I’m sure there would be half as many complaints if it was two ‘beautiful’ cis gendered hetero looking caucasian women. Get your act together world.
“Yall are as hypocritical and uneducated and bizzare as Donald Trump. Not all of you, but some of you.”
Sterling later hit out at those who claim that the advert will “turn” viewers gay, saying: “I’m off to find a women to experiment with because all of those hetero based visuals that were forced upon me as a child have left me confused and unsure about my sexuality, damn maybe I’ll end up straight?!”
He concluded his statement by telling his followers that he ‘fucking loves being gay’.
You can watch the inclusive new advert from Cadbury here or below.