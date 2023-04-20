Frank Ocean cancels second Coachella performance after “suffering an injury”

Frank Ocean has been replaced with Blink-182 after pulling out of Coachella’s second weekend.

The singer’s first headlining performance was met with controversy after he made his debut over an hour late and was forced to end the set early due to curfew rules.

Unlike other performances, Ocean also refused to livestream to the Coachella YouTube channel and, during his set, shut down rumours that his long-awaited third studio album will be released soon.

A representative for the singer told Variety that he suffered an “injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up” to the first weekend, adding: “Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.

“On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Ocean added: “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Reports have since emerged that Ocean was going to perform with over 100 skaters on a custom-built ice rink. However, the stage was dismantled hours before the performance as a result of Ocean’s injury.

Despite all of the aforementioned setbacks, Ocean was praised for his “innovative” reworked versions of songs such as White Ferrari and Godspeed.

The Grammy winner also dedicated his Coachella performance to his late brother Ryan, who tragically passed away three years ago after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident. He was 20.

Ocean told the audience: “These last couple years, my life changed so much. My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged out here half the time because I hated the dust… but I would always wind up here.