Fellow Travelers’ Jonathan Bailey wants to star in a film based on an ancient queer army

Jonathan Bailey has opened up about the next LGBTQIA+ project he hopes to make.

Since October, the Bridgerton star has made waves for his performance in the critically acclaimed Showtime series Fellow Travelers.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel of the same name, the show follows the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.

Bailey plays Tim Laughlin, a “young man brimming with idealism and religious faith” who is optimistic about a post-WWII world.

His life changes when he meets Matt Bomer’s character, Hawkins Fuller, who “maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes” political career.

The official synopsis reads: “Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus, Lucy, and Frankie – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

After eight weeks of twists, turns, heartbreak and romance, Fellow Travelers ended on 17 December, much to the fans’ disappointment.

While Bailey’s time as Tim Laughlin has come to a close, he has wasted no time pitching the next LGBTQIA+ project he wants to star in.

During his recent GQ interview with Bomer, the Chewing Gum actor revealed his idea for a film following the Sacred Band of Thebes, an elite troop of soldiers who were also gay lovers.

“I’m obsessed with the Sacred Band of Thebes, an army of 300 gay lovers in [ancient] Greece. They partnered in pairs with this gay army, and they overthrew a Spartan army,” he revealed.

“I want to do that as a comedy. Just get all the queer actors together.”

Bomer also expressed excitement over the idea and even suggested his longtime friend and fellow actor Lee Pace as a potential cast member.

“Oil us up, and let’s go!” the White Collar star added.

Bailey’s recent comments come a few weeks after he opened up to GAY TIMES about why he was drawn to Fellow Traveler’s epic love story.

“[It] came at the right time. Someone asked me after Bridgerton, ‘What do you want to do next?’ and that is an amazing position to be in, having worked for so long to suddenly have real choice in what you do,” the openly gay talent explained.

“I knew that I wanted to do a sweeping gay love story because I hadn’t seen it, especially one that’s detailed over eight hours.”

Crossing our fingers, a film studio picks up Bailey’s Scared Band of Thebes comedy pitch.